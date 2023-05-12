Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Shares Down 0.6%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 19,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.
Freshii Company Profile
Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.
