Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.93

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 693826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at $781,763,535.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,158,214 shares of company stock worth $47,244,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.