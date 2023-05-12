Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) Insider Purchases A$10,000.35 in Stock

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV – Get Rating) insider Mark Licciardo purchased 22,223 shares of Frontier Digital Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.35 ($6,802.96).
Frontier Digital Ventures Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Frontier Digital Ventures Company Profile
Featured Stories
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Digital Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Digital Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.