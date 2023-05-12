FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Down 53.5% in April

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. 9,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $218.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.02. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.