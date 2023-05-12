FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) to Issue $0.59 Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIM opened at $23.50 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

