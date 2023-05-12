FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) to Issue $0.59 Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIM opened at $23.50 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $25.09.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
