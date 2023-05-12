Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.61

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.61 and traded as low as $26.14. Fujitsu shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 27,377 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Fujitsu Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.86.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.
Featured Articles
