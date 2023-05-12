Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.
Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of FLGT opened at $34.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $65.17.
Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after buying an additional 288,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,825,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 144,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 582,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
