Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Shares Up 0.4%

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.05 ($0.18). 419,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,507,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fulham Shore in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.90 million, a PE ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.25.

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of August 9, 2022, it operated 23 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name primarily in London and Southern England; and 67 restaurants under the Franco Manca name, across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter, as well as 2 pizzeria under franchise in Greece.

