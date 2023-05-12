Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $5.94

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $5.80. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 343,942 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YMM. TheStreet lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.80 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,240,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 16,230,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,229 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,950,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,201,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

