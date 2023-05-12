Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.32 and last traded at $41.32. Approximately 134,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,607,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

Futu Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

