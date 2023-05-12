FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. Valvoline has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

