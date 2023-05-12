FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$128.77 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

