FY2023 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Increased by Analyst

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for InterRent REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement

About InterRent REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

