FY2023 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Increased by Analyst

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for InterRent REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.
About InterRent REIT
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
