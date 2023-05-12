FY2023 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Increased by Analyst (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Keyera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%.
Keyera Price Performance
TSE:KEY opened at C$32.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.14. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.18 and a 52 week high of C$35.48. The stock has a market cap of C$7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50.
Keyera Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.
Keyera Company Profile
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
Featured Stories
