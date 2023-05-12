FY2023 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Increased by Analyst (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Keyera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Keyera Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.31.

TSE:KEY opened at C$32.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.14. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.18 and a 52 week high of C$35.48. The stock has a market cap of C$7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.