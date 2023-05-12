FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million.

ERO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 22,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.99. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

