FY2027 EPS Estimates for Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGEGet Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Charge Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

CRGE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charge Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $210.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charge Enterprises by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charge Enterprises by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.

