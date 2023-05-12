Gala Price Tops $0.0294 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $205.07 million and $150.74 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

