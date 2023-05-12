Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GTES. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.53. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,011,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after buying an additional 1,299,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 12,858.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,540,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,417,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 735,282 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

