GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 7.1%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 693,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,175,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

GDS Stock Down 10.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

About GDS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $252,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $200,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 397.9% during the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 42,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

