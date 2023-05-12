GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 7.1%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 693,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,175,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.
GDS Stock Down 10.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
