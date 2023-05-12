Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Geberit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.20.

Geberit Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14. Geberit has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

