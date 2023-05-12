Gemini Dollar Market Capitalization Reaches $570.86 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC on major exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $570.86 million and approximately $821,049.76 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 573,646,775 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

