Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Director Sells $132,204.69 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 0.1 %

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.14. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $606.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 419.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

