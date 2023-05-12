General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.31. The company has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.