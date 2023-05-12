General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $33.12 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.