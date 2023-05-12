General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 919,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,265 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 4.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 764,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in General Motors by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 690,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,224,000 after acquiring an additional 66,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,696,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,991,827. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

