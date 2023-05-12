Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.26 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GENI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

About Genius Sports

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth $65,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

