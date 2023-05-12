Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the April 15th total of 874,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Genpact Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genpact Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,997,028.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,500 shares of company stock worth $14,299,320 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 31.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 41.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Genpact by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 221,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
G has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genpact (G)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.