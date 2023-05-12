Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the April 15th total of 874,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,997,028.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,500 shares of company stock worth $14,299,320 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 31.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 41.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Genpact by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 221,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.