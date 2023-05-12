Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.92-$2.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-$4.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Genpact Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $36.46. 1,775,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,997,028.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,299,320 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $81,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.