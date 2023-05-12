Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Update

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 168.5% from the April 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Georg Fischer Stock Performance

Shares of Georg Fischer stock remained flat at $70.00 on Friday. Georg Fischer has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.00.

