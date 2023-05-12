Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.84.
In other news, Director Susan Molineaux sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
