GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading Down 4.2%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 54,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 102,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.47.

GFG Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Goldarm Property, Pen gold, and Dore gold projects located in Ontario; and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project situated in Natrona County, Wyoming.

