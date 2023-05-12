Gibson Capital LLC Invests $747,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,631,000 after buying an additional 4,598,744 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,764 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 514.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 920,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 770,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 251,215 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 605,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 205,607 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 220,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.