Gibson Capital LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,341,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,091,000 after purchasing an additional 223,008 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:A traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.99. 534,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,694. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

