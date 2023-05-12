Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,121 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $53,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 71,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 35,861 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 658,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 9,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 630,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. 321,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

