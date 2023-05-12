Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $34.00. The stock traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 316224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In related news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,213 shares of company stock worth $775,152. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.