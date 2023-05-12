Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $34.00. The stock traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 316224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp
In related news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,213 shares of company stock worth $775,152. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.79.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.