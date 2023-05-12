Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GBCI. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $775,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Stories

