Glanbia (LON:GLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.10

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.02 ($0.18), with a volume of 21915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.80 ($0.17).

Glanbia Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £38.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.17.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a €0.19 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,571.43%.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

See Also

