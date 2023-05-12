Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Glaukos by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology.

