Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 242.1% in April

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 242.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 7,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,788. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 20.16. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates a US Part 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. Its GlobalX’s business model offers services including Resorts and Destinations, Meetings and Incentive Groups, Casinos, Collegiate Football, Basketball and Baseball, Entertainment Industry, Dignitaries and Celebrities, Government and Academic, and VIP Travel.

