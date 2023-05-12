Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 587,100 shares, a growth of 305.5% from the April 15th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLOU traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 28,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,038. The company has a market cap of $517.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 626,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 106,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

