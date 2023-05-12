Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.06. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 723,846 shares.

Specifically, Director James Monroe III bought 708,863 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $701,774.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,363,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,224.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Monroe III acquired 708,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $701,774.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,363,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,224.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Globalstar Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.