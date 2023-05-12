Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.40. 121,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

