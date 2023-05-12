Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.18

Shares of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.18 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 248,764 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £14.26 million, a P/E ratio of 437.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.17.

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

