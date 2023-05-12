Golem (GLM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.35 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $212.54 million and $2.35 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golem has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Golem

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

