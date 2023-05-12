GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for GoodRx in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for GoodRx’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GoodRx’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.17 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDRX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.72.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $5.02 on Friday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,415.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

