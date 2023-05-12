Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $573,884.16 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 9,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $573,884.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Monday, May 8th, Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $162,054.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.5 %

GSHD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.73. 114,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $71.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 18.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.