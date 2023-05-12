GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

GrafTech International has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.0% per year over the last three years. GrafTech International has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAF remained flat at $4.16 during trading on Friday. 247,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,964. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 127,494 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 53,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,429,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 779,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 313,685 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

See Also

