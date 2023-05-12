Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of GHM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 10,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.93 million, a P/E ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Graham has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Graham had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Graham by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Graham by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graham by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

