Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.04% from the stock’s current price.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.56. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 823,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,021,178,000,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

