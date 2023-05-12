Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMTGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.04% from the stock’s current price.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.56. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 823,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,021,178,000,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

