Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.04% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of GPMT stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.56. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)
