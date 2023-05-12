Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.30. Granite Ridge Resources shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 418 shares changing hands.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Northwestern University raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern University now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth $684,000.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

